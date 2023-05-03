Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.00. 210,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,726. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

