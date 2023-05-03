Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,402. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

