Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

