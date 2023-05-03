Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 557,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 345,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

