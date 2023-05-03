Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. 997,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

