Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 94,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

