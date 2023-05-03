Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.38. 277,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.