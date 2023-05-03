Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Down 0.6%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.65. 8,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 17,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Prime Mining alerts:

Prime Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.