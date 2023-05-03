Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $4.75

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.40. Procaps Group shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 3,161 shares.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

