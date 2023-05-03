Prologis, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $154.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

