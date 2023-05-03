ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.47

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 552361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUMP. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ProPetro in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

ProPetro Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $760.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.19 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,585,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,638 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

