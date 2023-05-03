PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. 317,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,049. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PROS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity at PROS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PROS by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PROS by 729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.