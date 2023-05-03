PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.20 million-$73.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.90 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PRO. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.13. PROS has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the first quarter worth about $5,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after buying an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in PROS by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PROS by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

