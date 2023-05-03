ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.