ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,021,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. 500,203 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.