Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

