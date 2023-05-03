Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 34,107 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.20 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

