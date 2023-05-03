Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,056,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,584,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.