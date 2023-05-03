Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

