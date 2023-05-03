Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

NYSE C opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

