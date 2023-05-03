Providence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $149,907. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.