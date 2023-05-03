Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after acquiring an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

