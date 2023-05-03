Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

