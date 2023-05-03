Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 1,020,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $111.80. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

