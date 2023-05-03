Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.4 %

Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Featured Stories

