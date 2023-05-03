Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.4 %
Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

