Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

In other news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby acquired 23,077 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,923.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,923.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,821,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,814,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,665,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,121,995 shares of company stock valued at $27,266,508. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

