Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.