Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for MicroStrategy’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 6.7 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day moving average of $236.26. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $368.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.