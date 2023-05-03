Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Lifted by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 5.4 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.