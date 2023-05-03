Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

