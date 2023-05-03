Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of GFL opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 68,478 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

