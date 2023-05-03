Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.72. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $158.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after buying an additional 100,786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

