Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.40. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $158.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,108,285 shares of company stock worth $378,540,053. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

