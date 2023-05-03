Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issued By William Blair

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Copco in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Atlas Copco’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.01.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Shares of ATLKY opened at $14.23 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.