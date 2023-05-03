Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of C$334.27 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.86.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.