Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of C$334.27 million for the quarter.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.86.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
See Also
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.