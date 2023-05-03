Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enova International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Enova International’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enova International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Enova International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ENVA opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enova International has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 934.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

