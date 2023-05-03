Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

