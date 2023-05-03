Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.56. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $936.52 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $937.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $833.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

