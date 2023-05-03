Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The AES Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AES in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 789.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AES by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 174,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

