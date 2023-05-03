Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

CP opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

