Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Reduced by Analyst

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IP. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

