Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. PROG has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 68.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PROG by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

