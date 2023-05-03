Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Decreased by Zacks Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

