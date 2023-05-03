Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Raised by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SM. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SM Energy stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.89%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

