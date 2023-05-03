Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.64 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $227.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.58. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,012,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after buying an additional 528,712 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

