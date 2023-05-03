Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted by Analyst

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Ameresco Stock Up 10.0 %

AMRC stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 989.6% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 59,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.