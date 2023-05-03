Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for General Electric Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.
General Electric Stock Performance
Shares of GE stock opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.