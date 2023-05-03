Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJT. Cormark reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$149.91.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.7 %

CJT opened at C$106.59 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$110.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.58.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.