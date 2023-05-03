Qtum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Qtum has a total market cap of $282.82 million and approximately $30.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00009553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.69 or 0.06548335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,640,982 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.