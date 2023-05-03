QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,176. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $120.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

